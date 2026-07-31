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 Six cities in Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan establish sister-city relations

Six cities in Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan have established sister-city relations. Memorandums of Cooperation were signed on July 31 as part of the meeting between the presidents of the two countries.

The agreements were signed between Shusha in Azerbaijan and Cholpon-Ata in Kyrgyzstan, Gabala and Karakol, and Ganja and Osh.

The establishment of sister-city ties is expected to strengthen cultural and humanitarian contacts between the regions of the two countries.

On July 30, Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a state visit. Today, July 31, he met with President Sadyr Japarov in a one-on-one format in Cholpon-Ata. The two heads of state also held the third meeting of the Intergovernmental Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

Sister-city relations are formal agreements between cities in different countries aimed at developing long-term cooperation. Such ties allow cities to exchange experience in culture, education, tourism, the economy and urban management, as well as implement joint projects and initiatives.
link: http://24.kg/english/383702/
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