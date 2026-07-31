President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on geoparks

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Geological Parks of the Kyrgyz Republic,» which defines the legal basis for their creation and operation.

According to the document, geoparks are created to:

ensure the integrity of unique geological features, landscapes, and paleontological finds;

conduct scientific research and environmental monitoring of natural complexes;

increase public knowledge of the Earth’s geological history and ecology through educational programs;

create conditions for the long-term sustainable economic and social development of local communities, including tourism and recreation, while preserving natural resources;

integrate the unique natural areas of the Kyrgyz Republic into the UNESCO global network of geoparks.

The law stipulates that a geopark is established by a decision of the presidential plenipotentiary representative in the relevant region. Proposals to establish a geopark may come from government agencies, local governments, scientific organizations, or public associations, provided there is scientific justification for the uniqueness of the site.

Geopark boundaries may include populated areas, pastures, and forests without changing their intended purpose. Any activity that does not conflict with environmental legislation is permitted within a geopark.

At the same time, the park may include special zones with valuable sites where geological exploration and mineral extraction, construction of industrial facilities, and any activity that could destroy geological monuments are strictly prohibited.

The adoption of the law also provides for the creation of a National Geoparks Council to coordinate the activities of all geoparks in the country and interact with the global UNESCO Geoparks Network.

Financing for the operation of geoparks will be provided through voluntary contributions from individuals and legal entities, funds from regional development funds, and other sources that do not contradict the law.