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Sadyr Japarov and Ilham Aliyev exchange highest state awards

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov awarded Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev the Order of Manas, 1st Class. In return, the Azerbaijani President presented Sadyr Japarov with his country’s highest state award, the Order of Heydar Aliyev.

The ceremony took place as part of Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic. The meeting between the leaders is taking place in Cholpon-Ata on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake.

Speaking before the award ceremony, Sadyr Japarov noted that under Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, Azerbaijan has strengthened its statehood, achieved significant success in economic development, and become an authoritative state playing an important role in regional and international affairs.

The President of Kyrgyzstan emphasized Ilham Aliyev’s personal contribution to strengthening Kyrgyzstan — Azerbaijan relations. According to Sadyr Japarov, thanks to his support, cooperation between the two countries has reached a qualitatively new, allied level, and Azerbaijan’s participation in regional initiatives opens up new opportunities for cooperation in trade, transport, and energy sector.

According to the decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Ilham Aliyev was awarded the Order of Manas, 1st Class, for his significant contribution to the development of strategic partnership and strengthening friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

Ilham Aliyev presented Sadyr Japarov with the Order of Heydar Aliyev, the highest state award of Azerbaijan. It is awarded for exceptional service to the state and special contribution to the development of international cooperation.
link: http://24.kg/english/383685/
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