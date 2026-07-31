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Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan elevate relations to alliance level

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan have decided to elevate their bilateral relations to an alliance level. He made the announcement following talks with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov in Cholpon-Ata.

Today, July 31, an official welcoming ceremony for the two leaders took place at the Rukh-Ordo Cultural Center. Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a state visit.

Following the performance of the national anthems, the presidents received the report of the honor guard, walked past the military personnel, and greeted the ceremony participants. They then introduced the members of their official delegations, posed for a group photo, and continued their private talks in an improvised yurt.

Following the meeting, Ilham Aliyev announced that Bishkek and Baku had decided to elevate their relations to an alliance level.

«We are raising the level of our relations to an allied partnership. This is the highest level of interaction and reflects both the nature and spirit of our relations,» the Azerbaijani leader said.

He also said the two sides had agreed to increase the capital of the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Development Fund. According to Aliyev, the fund is already implementing several projects, and their number is expected to grow.

Ilham Aliyev also highlighted Azerbaijan’s involvement in the development of tourism infrastructure around Issyk-Kul Lake. During the visit, the two presidents are scheduled to attend the opening of a five-star Baku Hotel.

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The Azerbaijani president praised the pace of Kyrgyzstan’s development. He said he was impressed by the country’s new infrastructure projects, construction activity around Issyk-Kul Lake and the international-standard golf complex built in the area, which was opened the previous day. The opening ceremony was attended by the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan.

In conclusion, Ilham Aliyev emphasized President Sadyr Japarov’s personal commitment to the republic’s development and expressed confidence that the results of the state visit would contribute to the further strengthening of Kyrgyzstan — Azerbaijan relations.
link: http://24.kg/english/383677/
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