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Military personnel to receive apartments from SMC regardless of place of service

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov amended his 2024 decree approving «My Home» state housing program.

Military personnel and law enforcement officers are now eligible to participate in the program during their term of service, regardless of their place of service.

However, they have to meet all established criteria for participation in the program and follow the application procedure.

Previously, military personnel could only receive apartments from the State Mortgage Company (SMC) in the area where they were stationed. A number of lawmakers advocated for changing the rules, since most military personnel do not remain in one place for long and, due to the nature of their service, may be stationed in different regions of the republic.
link: http://24.kg/english/383671/
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