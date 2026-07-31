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Bishkek and Tashkent agree on joint use of Chechme spring

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Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on the joint use of Chechme spring, located on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border. The document was included in a package of agreements signed on July 30 in Issyk-Kul region by Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The details of the agreement have not yet been disclosed. Previously, the parties stated their intention to jointly regulate water use, the spring’s maintenance and cleaning, and other related issues.

The Chechme spring has long been considered a disputed section of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border. The spring is located near Sokh district of Uzbekistan’s Fergana region and the village of Chechme in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region.

In May 2025, Kamchybek Tashiev, then Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, announced that the spring had been transferred to Kyrgyzstan after the border was clarified. At the same time, the parties continued to discuss the procedure for its joint use.

In November 2022, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov announced that the countries had reached a common solution regarding the Chechme spring. According to him, the issues of use and maintenance of the spring were planned to be covered by a separate agreement.

It should be noted that the situation around the Chechme spring has previously repeatedly caused tensions between residents of border areas. One of the most serious conflicts occurred in May 2020.

Sadyr Japarov announced the completion of the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border on January 27, 2023, during Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Bishkek. Since then, the parties have continued border demarcation work.
link: http://24.kg/english/383670/
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