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Kyrgyzstan agrees with Russia on monthly supplies of 100,000 tons of fuel

Kyrgyzstan has reached an agreement with Russia on monthly supplies of 100,000 tons of fuel and lubricants until the end of 2026. First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev announced.

According to him, the agreement has already been reached and will remain in effect until the end of the year. Kyrgyzstan will purchase the fuel at exchange prices.

Earlier, Amangeldiev said that a Kyrgyz delegation was in Russia for talks on fuel supplies.

The Russian government recently extended a ban on gasoline exports until January 31, 2027, and on diesel fuel exports until September 2026 in order to stabilize its domestic fuel market.
link: http://24.kg/english/383666/
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