Two Emergency Situations Ministry employees detained in Bishkek

Two officials from the capital’s department of the Emergency Situations Ministry have been detained in Bishkek on suspicion of systematic extortion and taking bribes. The Military Prosecutor’s Office reported.

According to investigators, the employees demanded money from representatives of design organizations for a favorable review of documentation and the preparation of expert opinions.

The alleged bribes ranged from 8,000 to 50,000 soms, depending on the violations identified and the complexity of the matter.

During a joint operation between the Military Prosecutor’s Office and the State Committee for National Security, one of the department’s leaders, M.I., and Senior Inspector A.M., were detained. They were placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.