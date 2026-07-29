Foreign driver fined 20,000 soms for illegal window tinting in Kyrgyzstan

A driver of a foreign-registered vehicle has been fined 20,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan’s Naryn region for illegally tinting the front side windows of the vehicle.

According to the Traffic Safety Department of the Internal Affairs Department of Naryn region, the vehicle was stopped on Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart road.

During the inspection, police officers found that the front side windows of the BMW had been tinted without the required permit.

The driver was charged under Part 3 of Article 194 of Kyrgyzstan’s Code of Offenses. In addition to the 20,000-som fine, the vehicle was impounded.