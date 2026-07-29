10-year ban on demolition of architectural monuments proposed in Kyrgyzstan

A draft law proposing a 10-year moratorium on the demolition of architectural monuments and the removal of historical and cultural heritage sites from the state register has been submitted for public discussion in Kyrgyzstan.

The bill would prohibit authorities from declaring heritage sites to have lost their historical or cultural value, removing them from the State Register of Historical and Cultural Monuments, or demolishing or dismantling them.

The proposal also seeks to ban new construction within protected heritage zones. Exceptions would be allowed only for restoration, conservation, and the conversion of heritage sites into museums.

State agencies, local administrations, and municipalities would be prohibited from issuing permits for any work that could damage protected monuments or violate the regulations governing their protection zones.

The authors of the bill say the initiative is a response to cases in which historical sites lost their protected status under the pretext that they were in disrepair or no longer held cultural value, after which commercial developments were built in their place. They argue that the current heritage protection framework remains vulnerable to pressure from property developers.

If the law is adopted, the Cabinet of Ministers will have six months to conduct an inventory of heritage sites and establish the precise boundaries of their protection zones.

It is also proposed to create a unified digital database containing information on the location, condition, and legal status of historical and cultural monuments.

The nationwide inventory would be carried out in stages over five years using funds already allocated in the state budget. The draft law does not require additional financing from the republican budget.