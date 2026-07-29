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Embezzlement of 16 million soms uncovered at Hydrometeorological Service

The Military Prosecutor’s Office has uncovered a corruption scheme involving the embezzlement of budget funds at the Hydrometeorological Service of Kyrgyzstan. Damages to the state were estimated at 16 million soms.

According to the supervisory body, responsible officials had been transferring funds to previously dismissed employees and individual workers for a long period of time in amounts significantly exceeding their lawful entitlements.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that the scheme was carefully concealed and had been in operation for a long time.

A criminal case has been opened. Investigative actions are underway.
link: http://24.kg/english/383359/
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