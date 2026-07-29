Kyrgyzstan bans three types of hazardous pesticides

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic has approved an order completely banning the circulation of highly hazardous pesticides in the country.

Three substances are subject to restrictions:

beta-cyfluthrin;

bromoxynil octanoate;

fenamiphos.

The decision was preceded by large-scale inspections organized by the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection, and Quarantine at the direction of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Erlist Akunbekov. Department specialists consulted with suppliers of the products and inspected retail outlets selling chemicals and mineral fertilizers in all regions of the republic.

The results of the monitoring and a comprehensive analysis of the products in circulation confirmed the need to remove these substances. The adopted document is aimed at:

protecting public health;

protecting the environment;

improving the environmental safety of agricultural products;

fulfillment of the Kyrgyz Republic’s international obligations.

The ministry emphasized its intention to further tighten quality control over agrochemicals.