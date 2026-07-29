Sadyr Japarov ratifies protocols ending CIS refugee agreement

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a law ratifying protocols that terminate the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Agreement on Assistance to Refugees and Forced Migrants. The legislation formally ends Kyrgyzstan’s participation in the outdated regional treaty.

The Zhogorku Kenesh approved the bill on June 25.

The law ratifies the termination of two international instruments:

the protocol signed in Dushanbe on October 10, 2025, terminating the 1993 CIS Agreement on Assistance to Refugees and Forced Migrants, originally signed on September 24, 1993;

the protocol signed in Minsk on October 10, 2014, terminating the additional protocol of February 10, 1995, to the agreement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the CIS Executive Committee, in accordance with established procedures, that Kyrgyzstan has completed all required domestic procedures.

The law will enter into force in 10 days after its official publication.