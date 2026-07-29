Kyrgyzstan upgrades electric grid service vehicle fleet

The Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic continues to strengthen its technical and material resources to ensure a reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply for residents and consumers across the country. As part of this effort, the fleet of specialized vehicles used by the country’s power grid operators is being expanded with modern equipment.

Energy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov officially handed over the keys to eight truck-mounted crane vehicles and four JAC T8 crew vehicles, worth a total of 50.8 million soms, to regional branches of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC.

According to the ministry’s press service, the minister said that modernizing the vehicle fleet is essential for improving the reliability of the power sector, ensuring high-quality preparations for the upcoming autumn-winter season, and providing safe and modern working conditions for energy sector personnel.