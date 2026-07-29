Bus station renovated in Osh city

The bus station renovation was carried out taking into account the wishes and needs of city residents and passengers. All necessary conditions have been created for their convenience, the Osh City Hall reported.

According to it, the building’s interior has been renovated, waiting rooms, a temporary hotel, and a clothing store have been equipped, and modern restrooms have been built.

Now the bus station is more than just a departure point, but a modern complex where passengers can spend their time in comfort and take advantage of the services they need.