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Melis Satarov appointed head of St. Petersburg Information Business Center in KR

Melis Satarov, President of the Union of Entrepreneurs and head of NABA, has been appointed head of the St. Petersburg Information Business Center in the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the center’s press service, the official announcement took place at Smolny during the signing ceremony of the agreement to establish the St. Petersburg Information Business Center in Bishkek.

The establishment of the center will mark a new stage in the development of partnership between Kyrgyzstan and St. Petersburg, which has been successfully developing for over 20 years. The Information Business Center will become a modern platform for strengthening economic ties, finding business partners, supporting investment projects, and expanding cooperation in trade, industry, tourism, education, culture, and innovation.

The official opening of the center is scheduled for November and will be timed to coincide with the 14th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Russian Intergovernmental Commission.

The center is expected to become a single information and business window for entrepreneurs, investors, and organizations interested in developing cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and St. Petersburg.
link: http://24.kg/english/383338/
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