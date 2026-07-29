 Wildberries representatives meet with Kyrgyz businessmen

Wildberries in Kyrgyzstan held a working meeting with the Ministry of Economy and representatives of Kyrgyz associations of garment workers, light industry, and sellers. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed compensation for damaged goods in warehouses in Russia, logistics issues, seller support, and the further development of e-commerce in Kyrgyzstan.

Company representatives noted that the Kyrgyz market is a priority and Wildberries continues to operate in the country. All processes are functioning as usual.

Currently, the company is focusing on restoring logistics processes for Kyrgyzstan, assessing warehouse balances, and preparing solutions for sellers facing the consequences of events in their warehouses.

The Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic noted that it is also developing additional government support measures for domestic entrepreneurs, including those in the clothing industry, aimed at reducing the financial burden, preserving production capacity, jobs, and export activity.

One of the key topics of the meeting was support for sellers whose goods were damaged as a result of the warehouse attack. To promptly handle such requests, the company, together with representatives of associations, created a coordination center. Its task is to provide outreach and support, directly interact with affected sellers, and handle issues related to compensation, payments, the removal of surviving goods, and other emerging issues.

Company representatives reported that the first partial payments to affected sellers have already begun. After the damage assessment is complete, a compensation calculation mechanism and further action plan will be presented.

Following the meeting, a decision was made to continue regular dialogue between Wildberries, seller associations, and the business community. The company will keep partners informed about the implementation of these decisions and next steps.

On July 18, drones attacked Wildberries logistics facilities in Elektrostal, Moscow Oblast, and Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, one Kyrgyz citizen was among the victims, suffering minor injuries.